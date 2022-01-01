Go
EMMY SQUARED

Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns.
Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.

364 GRAND STREET

Popular Items

Colony$19.80
pepperoni, pickled jalapeños, honey
Le Burger Pie$23.54
grass fed beef, American cheese, Sammy Sauce, greens, pickles
Waffle Fries$7.49
seasoned waffle fries
Good Paulie$19.26
caramelized onions, sausage, smoked gouda
Banana Pudding$10.70
family style. orders made for a minimum of 2 people, or add on as many people as you'd like! [+$4 per person]
Caesar Salad$13.91
hearts of romaine, anchovy-caesar, sprizolina
Le Big Matt$18.19
double-stack beef patties,American cheese, Sammy Sauce, greens & pickles on a pretzel bun!
Brussels Sprouts$16.05
pickled red onion, cashew, blue cheese, dried cherries, miso dressing
Crispy Chicken Crunchers$13.91
sriracha Crystal glaze, cilantro, ranch
Classic$14.98
red sauce, mozzarella
364 GRAND STREET

BROOKLYN NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
