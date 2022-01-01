EMMY SQUARED
Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns.
Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.
1121 5th Ave N
1121 5th Ave N
NASHVILLE TN
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
