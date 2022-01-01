Go
Toast

EMMY SQUARED

Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns.
Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.

3821 Green Hills Village Dr.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic$14.98
red sauce, mozzarella
Margherita Pizza$19.80
burrata, basil
Caesar Salad$13.91
hearts of romaine, anchovy-caesar, sprizolina
Deluxe$19.80
sausage, peppers, mushrooms
Brussels Sprouts$16.05
pickled red onion, cashew, blue cheese, dried cherries, miso dressing
Le Big Matt$18.19
double-stack beef patties,American cheese, Sammy Sauce, greens & pickles on a pretzel bun!
Make It Your Own$14.98
Make it your own pizza
Cheesy Garlic Sticks$10.70
served with spicy tomato sauce
Kale Italian$13.91
baby kale, olive, marinated artichoke, peppadew peppers, sunflower seeds, champagne vinaigrette
Colony$19.80
pepperoni, pickled jalapeños, honey
See full menu

Location

3821 Green Hills Village Dr.

NASHVILLE TN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Green Hills Grille

No reviews yet

Green Hills Grille proves that dining doesn’t have to be pretentious. Located just south of downtown Nashville in the heart of its namesake, the restaurant is both a local hangout and a destination of choice for those visiting the Green Hills neighborhood. The revitalized menu includes many updated twists, but longtime enthusiasts will recognize familiar favorites like the tortilla soup, grilled salmon salad, chicken salad melt, Santa Fe chicken and smoked chicken enchiladas.

Kalamata's

No reviews yet

We have been serving Nashville's freshest and brightest mediterranean food for the last 14 years.

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston