Go
Toast

EMMY SQUARED

Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns.
Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.

825 E MARKET ST

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza$19.80
burrata, basil
Waffle Fries$7.49
seasoned waffle fries
Classic$14.98
red sauce, mozzarella
Big Ang$21.40
house made vodka sauce, ricotta, double pecorino, meatball, banana peppers
The Timothy$20.33
chicken, Korean wing sauce, scallions, buttermilk blue, radishes
Cheesy Garlic Sticks$10.70
served with spicy tomato sauce
Make It Your Own$14.98
Make it your own pizza
Caesar Salad$13.91
hearts of romaine, anchovy-caesar, sprizolina
Colony$19.80
pepperoni, pickled jalapeños, honey
Quinn$16.05
smoked gouda, pecorino, ricotta
See full menu

Location

825 E MARKET ST

LOUISVILLE KY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Seafood Lady

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Guacamole Modern Mexican

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Nouvelle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Galaxie

No reviews yet

Light-filled watering hole serving globally inspired tacos, plus craft cocktails & beer.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston