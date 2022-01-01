Go
EMMY SQUARED

Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns.
Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.

Popular Items

The Emmy$17.00
banana peppers, red onion, ranch, side red sauce
Vodka Pizza$14.00
house made vodka sauce, basil, pecorino
Hot Chicken$19.00
Nashville hot chicken, 'Bama white sauce, chopped pickle
Side Of Bama Sauce$1.00
Side of Bama Sauce
Margherita Pizza$21.00
burrata, basil
Cheesy Garlic Sticks$10.00
served with spicy tomato sauce
Classic$14.00
red sauce, mozzarella
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Nashville hot chicken, 'Bama white sauce, pickles, greens, radish
Angel$21.00
ricotta, mushrooms, truffle mushroom cream
Colony$18.50
pepperoni, pickled jalapeños, honey
Location

1924 8th Street, NW

WASHINGTON DC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

