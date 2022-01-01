Emozioni
Emozioni patisserie, takes the best quality products, and the experience, talent, and avant-Garde techniques to the next game of the pastry game! Hand craft and attention for details is what makes the Emozioni experience unique. We try our best to also give a variety of choices for dietary restrictions/allergies/intolerances. In our beautiful display case you will find the perfect dessert that will satisfy your cravings!
21490 East Cliff Drive
Location
21490 East Cliff Drive
Twin Lakes CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Lago Di Como
Come in and enjoy!
The Point Kitchen & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Pleasure Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
East Side Eatery
Come in and enjoy!