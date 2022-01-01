Go
Lazo Empanada @ Ivywild

Traditional Argentinian pockets of perfection stuffed with mouthwatering, farm-fresh fillings, nestled in flaky dough, & baked with love

1604 S Cascade Ave

Popular Items

Nutella & Banana$3.99
Mushroom$3.99
mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan, red peppers, onions
Chicken Caprese$3.99
chicken, cheese, tomatoes
Spicy Ground Beef$3.99
ground beef, serrano peppers, onions, red peppers, raisins, marinara sauce
Ground Beef$3.99
ground beef, onions, red peppers, raisins, marinara sauce
Spicy Chicken$3.99
chicken, serrano & poblano peppers, onions, red peppers, green olives
Chimichurri$0.50
Steak Quesadilla$3.99
premium beef, cheese, green onions, red pepper
Spicy Steak$3.99
premium beef, serrano peppers, onions, red peppers, green olives
Spinach & Cheese$3.99
spinach, red onions, cheese, red peppers

Location

1604 S Cascade Ave

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
