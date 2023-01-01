Go
Main picView gallery

Empanadas Encanto - 3310 Timberline Dr

Open today 5:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

388 North Waco Street

Van Alstyne, TX 75495

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

388 North Waco Street, Van Alstyne TX 75495

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Roost - Van Alstyne, TX
orange starNo Reviews
126 S Main St Van Alstyne, TX 75495
View restaurantnext
Honeylu's Coffee - Van Alstyne - 990 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
990 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy Van Alstyne, TX 75495
View restaurantnext
Granny's Sweeties - Cakes & Confections
orange starNo Reviews
31 Forest Hills Circle Gunter, TX 75058
View restaurantnext
Gunter Brew House
orange starNo Reviews
515 North Preston Road Gunter, TX 75058
View restaurantnext
North Side Pie
orange starNo Reviews
610 N. 8th Street, Suite 3 Gunter, TX 75058
View restaurantnext
The DougOut Sports Grill - 3059 Champions Way, Melissa, TX 75454
orange starNo Reviews
3059 Champions Way Melissa, TX 75454
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Van Alstyne

Celina

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Denison

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Empanadas Encanto - 3310 Timberline Dr

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston