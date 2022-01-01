Empellon Pod39
Come in and enjoy!
145 East 39th Street
Location
145 East 39th Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Bergamo's
Nestled between Bryant Park and Grand Central, Bergamo's is a new cocktail lounge and bar serving expertly-crafted drinks, elevated bites, and even better vibes.
Dos Toros
Come in and enjoy!
Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.
Zaro's - GCT Track 103
Come in and enjoy!