Empire Diner

Iconic New York eatery serving updated American fare in an a classic diner setting!

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

210 10th Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (423 reviews)

Popular Items

Empire Special Blend Burger$20.00
double patty, american cheese, house dill pickles, aioli, herb fries
Still Water Bottle$9.00
Chocolate Chip Cookies$14.00
Eggs Any Style$14.00
nueske’s bacon or homemade sausage, fingerling potatoes, multi-grain toast
Buttermilk Biscuits$4.00
whipped butter, housemade jam
Wedge Salad$16.00
tomato, bacon, avocado, pickled onions, blue cheese, croutons
Kale Caesar$15.00
garlic lemon breadcrumbs, pecorino, elephant garlic chips
Butter Lettuce Salad$14.00
flambo radish, herbs, champagne vinaigrette
Iced Tea$4.50
Sparkling Water Bottle$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

210 10th Ave

NEW YORK NY

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

