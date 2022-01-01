Go
Toast

Empire Burgers & Brew

Naperville's hottest restaurant ft. a retractable rooftop bar, insane craft burgers, whiskey & BEER!

48 West Chicago Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

48 West Chicago Avenue

Naperville IL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rosebud Naperville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zade's Lounge

No reviews yet

At Zade’s Lounge, we believe sophistication is a dish best served in moderation. We believe in sipping an old fashioned on polished leather while football plays on the big screen. While old friends may raise a toast with single malt, they welcome new friends with a round of cold ones. We know that life tends to get more buttoned up as it goes along, but often times its greatest joys come from undoing a button or two. So, pull up a seat, grab a drink, and order something delicious. Tonight is only as sophisticated as you make it.

Quiubo

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston