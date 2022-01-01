Go
Empire Coffee image
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Empire Coffee

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

140 Reviews

$

19865 first ave south

Normandy Park, WA 98148

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

19865 first ave south, Normandy Park WA 98148

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Normandy Teriyaki

No reviews yet

A 1988 Seattle Restaurant

Las Palmas Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sharps RoastHouse

No reviews yet

Sharps RoastHouse has been voted one of the best restaurants in Seatac. We are a local restaurant and bar next door to Seatac Airport (Seattle International Airport), just outside of Seattle. We offer scratch American Cuisine, fine crafted cocktails and Northwest wine and beer. Our custom roasting works showcases our 12 hour Hereford Prime Rib, Applewood Smoked St Luis Ribs and spit fired organic rotisserie chicken. Perfect for a quick bite before a flight or layover or after picking up a hungry friend from a long day of traveling.

Beecher's Handmade Cheese

No reviews yet

If our online ordering is unavailable we apologize for the inconvenience. We look forward to serving you in store.

Empire Coffee

orange star4.6 • 140 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston