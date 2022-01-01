Go
Empire Pizza

Proudly serving the Carolinas with great food and drinks, and providing great customer service since 2009!

1504 Carolina Pl Dr Ste 117

Popular Items

Small Create Your Own Pizza$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
Garlic Knots$5.00
Six Knots
Extra Dressing$1.00
Pepperoni Slice$3.00
Pizza Wing Special$28.00
6 Traditional Wings$8.00
Six or Twelve. Choice of Sauce.
Side Garden$4.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper, Croutons, Cheese Blend.
12 Traditional Wings$15.00
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
Six Sticks
Large Create Your Own Pizza$16.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
Fort Mill SC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
