Empire Pizza
Check our website www.empirepizzabar.com for specials!
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
7024 Brighton Park Dr • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7024 Brighton Park Dr
Mint Hill NC
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ
Wood smoked daily! Family owned and operated since 2009!
Osaka Japanese Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Mama's Pizza & Pasta
Come in and enjoy!
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!