Empire Pizza

Proudly serving the Carolinas with great food and drinks, and providing great customer service since 2009!

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1405 Riverchase Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (10100 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Garden$4.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper, Croutons, Cheese Blend.
Pizza Wing Special$28.00
6 Traditional Wings$8.00
Six or Twelve. Choice of Sauce.
Garlic Knots$5.00
Six Knots
Small Create Your Own Pizza$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
Large Garden$7.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper, Croutons, Cheese Blend.
12 Traditional Wings$15.00
Large Create Your Own Pizza$16.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
Pepperoni Slice$3.00
Extra Dressing$1.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1405 Riverchase Blvd

Rock Hill SC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
