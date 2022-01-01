Empire Restaurant and Lounge
A fusion of many cultures in music and cuisine catering to grown folks in the suburbs. Experience the city without all of the city's hassles.
2671 Centerville Hwy
Popular Items
Location
Snellville GA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
