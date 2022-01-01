Go
Toast

Empire Slice House

1804 NW 16th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SMALL Ranch$0.50
SMALL Pink Sauce$0.50
20" Cheese Pizza$21.00
20" Pepperoni Pizza$23.00
LARGE Pink Sauce$2.50
20" Notorious P.I.G.$27.00
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon.
20" HALF/HALF PIZZA$20.00
GARLIC KNOTS$8.00
Garlic butter, parmesan, and marinara.
See full menu

Location

1804 NW 16th St

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MA DER LAO KITCHEN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Up Down Oklahoma City

No reviews yet

Up-Down is a 21+ arcade bar in Oklahoma City's vibrant Plaza Art District, featuring arcade video games, pinball, skee ball, a pet-friendly rooftop patio, cocktails, craft beers on tap and pizza by the slice.

Neon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

New State Burgers & Spirits

No reviews yet

Hip spot with the most delicious burgers and regional favorites. Unique cocktails and extensive bar.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston