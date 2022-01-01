Go
Empire Tacos

Currently providing no contact curbside pickup. Order and pay online then pull up to the west roll up doors at your scheduled pickup time.

TACOS • GRILL

219 W Main street • $$

Avg 4.5 (253 reviews)

Popular Items

Side: Spanish Rice$2.00
Quesadillas (2)$8.00
Empire Monterrey
Chips and Salsa$4.00
Chips con Queso Blanco$6.00
Uno Amigo (1) Fried Flour$3.50
Dos Amigos (2) Fried Flour$9.00
Raspberry Cream Cheese Chimichanga(s)$4.95
Tres Amigos (3) Fried Flour$11.00
Street Tacos$11.00
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

219 W Main street

Mulvane KS

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
