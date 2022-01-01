Go
Toast

Empire Delicatessen

Empire Deli is family owned and operated. We take pride in having a clean facility offering fresh foods, sliced deli meats & cheese, Italian imports, build your own salads & sandwiches, Hot sandwiches, and also a variety of sides.

SANDWICHES

154 W 40th street • $$

Avg 4.9 (161 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

154 W 40th street

San Bernardino CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

The Pin Seafood House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yum Yum Donuts

No reviews yet

Yum Yum Donuts

Waba Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston