Empire Delicatessen
Empire Deli is family owned and operated. We take pride in having a clean facility offering fresh foods, sliced deli meats & cheese, Italian imports, build your own salads & sandwiches, Hot sandwiches, and also a variety of sides.
SANDWICHES
154 W 40th street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
154 W 40th street
San Bernardino CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
The Pin Seafood House
Come in and enjoy!
Yum Yum Donuts
Yum Yum Donuts
Waba Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa