Empire Pizza Food Truck

Please check our instagram page @EmpirePizzaFoodTruck for locations and times!

Food Truck

Popular Items

12" Cheese Pizza.$10.00
Chicken Bacon Quesadilla$9.00
Chicken {Choice of Plain, Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet & Spicy}, Bacon, Cheese Blend, Ranch
Giant Pretzel$6.00
Beer Cheese and Mustard
Greek Salad$7.00
Mixed Greens, Feta, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Onion, Banana Pepper, Kalamata Olives
12" The Meats Pizza$13.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon
12" The Works Pizza$13.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olive
6 Wings$6.00
Served with ranch.
12" 3 Topping Pizza$13.00
Choice of 3 Toppings
Garden Salad$7.00
Mixed Greens, Cheese Blend, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Onion, Croutons
12 Wings$12.00
Choice of Sauce. Ranch.
Location

Rock Hill SC

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
