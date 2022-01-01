Emporio Brazilian Grill
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL
12288 Westheimer Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
12288 Westheimer Rd
Houston TX
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Frank's Grill
Come in and enjoy!!
La Pasha lounge and grill
Mediterranean Hookah Lounge and Grill
The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery
Come In, Sit Down, Relax, Converse
Chow Wok Houston
Chow Wok is a fast casual American Chinese restaurant located in Houston with Curbside, Delivery, Take Out, and Dine In options.
Delivery starts at $2, Minimum Order $15. Discounts don't apply to Combos or Daily Specials. One discount or reward redemption per transaction.