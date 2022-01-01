Southern Tier Lakewood

Go
Popular Items

Beautiful Mess$12.00
Pulled Pork, Pale Ale Cheese Sauce, Onion Straws, Jalapenos, BBQ Sauce over Tortilla Chips
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Pulled Pork Smoked In house, 2XIPA BBQ Sauce, Pickled Jalapeno Slaw on a Brioche Bun
IPA 12 pack Can$15.00
7.0% ABV IPA
Cheese Burger$13.00
All Beef Patty, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, IPA Ketchup, American Cheese on a Brioche Bun.
Pretzel Sticks$8.00
Pale Ale Cheese Sauce and Mustard
Pulled Pork Tacos$12.00
In House Smoked Pork, Shredded Cabbage, Avocado Sauce, Pico and Cotija Cheese, On Flour Tortillas
Classic Rueben$13.00
Pastrami, Provolone, House Made Kraut with 8 Days a Week Thousand Island Dressing on Toasted Rye
Dozen Smoked Wings$16.00
One Dozen of our famous smoked in house wings with our homemade BBQ Sauce!!! Use promo code Pack&Wings at checkout.
Big Game Combo 12 each $17.99$17.99
Big Game combo 12 wings & 12 Boneless wings
Smoked Wings$14.00
2XIPA BBQ sauce , Blue Cheese, Carrots and Celery
Location

2072 Stoneman Circle

Lakewood NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
