Southern Tier Lakewood
Come in and enjoy!
2072 Stoneman Circle
Popular Items
Location
2072 Stoneman Circle
Lakewood NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Southern Tier Distilling Co.
We have spirits, canned cocktails, seltzers, and freshly mixed cocktails!
Order online, then head to the Empty Bottle to pick up the goods. Enjoy a flight or a cocktail while you're here. Cheers!
Stella A Kitchen and Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Davidson's Family Restaurant
Davidson’s home of the fish fry!! Serving the community for over 71 years with everything from burgers to steaks! Family friendly!
The House That Jack Built
Come to our House....the home of just one more!