Enchanted Chocolates

Small batch, from scratch, island made 72% cacao dark and milk chocolates. Enchanted Chocolates is the exclusive island chocolatier for MV Sea Salt - a true taste of the island. Enjoy our signature Almond Butter Çrunch, Sea Salt Caramels, Chocolate Bars and more. Convenient Contactless pick-up.

4 Chapman Ave

Popular Items

Milk Chocolate Party Pretzels -sprinkled with jimmies$3.00
Pretzel rod dipped in milk chocolate with rainbow sprinkles on top.
Dark Chocolate Chilmark Coffee Espresso Beans & MV Sea Salt$14.00
Roasted Espresso Beans from Woods Hole's Pie in the Sky Bakery covered with a hint of Vineyard Sea Salt and 70% Cacao Dark Chocolate
Dark Chocolate Party Pretzels$3.00
Pretzel rod dipped in dark chocolate with rainbow sprinkles on top.
Nonpareils$14.00
8 oz.
Dark Chocolate Almonds & MV Sea Salt$14.00
Roasted Almonds panned with a hint of Vineyard Sea Salt and 70% Cacao Dark Chocolate
8 oz.
Dark Chocolate Cape Cod Cranberries$14.00
Cape Cod Cranberries covered in 70% Cacao Dark Chocolate
8 oz.
Long Sleeve Tee$25.00
Comfort Colors long sleeve tee in ice blue. A sweet Vineyard gift or souvenir.
Hand Dipped Oreos$14.00
8 oz.
Location

4 Chapman Ave

Oak Bluffs MA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
