Enchanted Forest Dining Experience

372 Main st

Popular Items

Vegan Tempeh Crepe$12.00
Gluten Free crepe batter filled with Tempeh, hummus, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, onions and green goddess dressing.
Tempehstrami$11.00
*A VEGETARIAN VERSION OF PASTRAMI ON RYE* (available in Gluten Free and Vegan options)
smoked tempeh (natural meat substitute) on sourdough rye bread with house mustard and sauerkraut. served with a side of pickles.
Personal Roasted Caprese Pizza$14.00
Garlic sauce. mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce, tomatoes.
Chicken Caprese Crepe$12.00
Gluten Free crepe batter filled with chicken, pesto, squash tomato and mozzarella cheese.
Large Build Your Own$19.00
14" dough available in Regular or Gluten Free.
Cave Man$29.00
Garlic sauce. mozzarella cheese, swiss cheese, red onion, mushroom, red bell pepper, tomatoes, pulled pork.
Seafood Chowder
Whole Milk and Heavy Cream base. smoked salmon, shrimp, scallops, celery, carrots, onion. (Gluten Free)
Mead
available in 5 flavors: Blueberry, Strawberry, Peach, Traditional, Yuzu (Light Citrus).
Roasted Chicken Caprese$13.00
Roasted chicken topped with pesto and fresh mozzarella on a bed of cherry tomatoes and local vegetables. served with a side salad.
Honey Mustard Chicken Crepe$12.00
Gluten Free crepe batter filled with house honey mustard, chicken, swiss cheese, onions, and capers.
372 Main st

Placerville CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
