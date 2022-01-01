Enchanted Forest Dining Experience
Come in and enjoy!
372 Main st
Popular Items
Location
372 Main st
Placerville CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Green Room Social Club
Open for casual dining Thursday through Monday for Lunch, Dinner, and all day Sunday Brunch. Good vibes, seasonal locally sourced menu, & quality entertainment. Membership not required! Club Members receive discounts on in person shows and All Access to our online Virtual Venue.
The Farm Table
PLEASE IGNORE PICKUP TIME ON CHECKOUT RECEIPT. ALL ORDERS WILL NOT BE READY FOR PICKUP UNTIL WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23 BETWEEN 2PM - 6PM ONLY.
Totem Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Hog Wild Bar-B-Que
We specialize in smoking high end quality meats, low and slow until they hit the sweet spot. Everything is made fresh daily because we take great pride in our customers having great experience!