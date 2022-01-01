Encinitas restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Encinitas, California
Encinitas is between Carlsbad and Solana Beach. Full of rich history, arts and culture, and surfing, there’s always something to explore in this city. Enjoy some of the fun and food of Encinitas when you visit the Leucadia region or the bustling East Village. There are unique offerings to choose from such as authentic Asian cuisine, healthy-conscious cafes, and Mediterranean restaurants.
If you’re looking for comfort food you’ll find classic Italian eateries, fresh seafood, and traditional Mexican cuisine. Order delivery or takeout in Encinitas from local pizzerias, handmade ice cream shops, and local bistros. Everything from coffee to steak is available whenever your heart desires. Whether you’re in the mood for a trendy new date spot or casual restaurants for a quick bite, Encinitas has a palace for you.
Enjoy one of the many grills in the area for tasty drinks and satisfying meals, some featuring beverages from local wineries and breweries. For a rejuvenating outing with friends visit a coastal brewing company or a popular vineyard. There’s nothing better than spending time with people you love, gorgeous scenery, and craft beverages. However you explore Encinitas there are plenty of places to eat, drink, and relax.
Must-try Encinitas restaurants
Home & Away
485 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas
|Popular items
|BURGER (22)
|$15.00
1/3 lb Burger with Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Sun-dried Tomato Spread, Secret Sauce, Provolone, Brie and Gruyére Cheese on a Brioche Bun (Double 1/3 lb Patty - $3)
|WINGS
|$12.00
1 lb of Wings Tossed in a Special Blend of These 3 Choices: Traditional Buffalo sauce, Spicy Thai sauce, or Korean BBQ saucea, Served with Celery Carrots and side of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
|KIDS HOT DOG
|$6.00
Kid's portion of a plain Grilled hot dog with choice of Fries or Tots
Nectarine Grove BakeHouse
2720 Via de la Valle Ste E110, Del Mar
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
English muffin + Spinach + NG aioli (slightly spicy, slightly sweet) + Avocado + 1 egg + Choice of bacon, double avocado or vegan bacon +$1.
GF, DF, NF Organic Ingredients
|Hot Pesto + Turkey
|$15.00
Turkey + Pesto aioli + Fontina, + Tomatoes + Red onion + Arugula on Sourdough. Served warm with a side salad.
GF. DF- sub vegan mozzarella. Make it vegetarian by subbing Portobello Mushrooms.
Organic Ingredients
|Sunshine Bowl
|$15.00
The breakfast bowl of your dreams....
Japanese sweet potatoes + 2 Over easy eggs + Avocado + Sauteed pinach + Leeks + Choice of bacon, sausage or double avocado.
GF, DF, P
TAPAS
The Roxy Encinitas
517 S COAST HWY 101, ENCINITAS
|Popular items
|Baked Brie
|$15.00
lavender honey, toasted walnuts, organic fresh fruit, baguette
|Garlic Fries
|$12.00
Parmesan, garlic oil, garlic aioli
|The Roxy Burger
|$17.00
Prime ground chuck, white cheddar, dill pickle onion-bacon aioli lettuce onion, tomato brioche bun.
Sabor Brazilian Grill
215 S. El Camino Real Suite G, Encinitas
|Popular items
|Picanha Prato-Feito
|$18.00
One of the most popular day-to-day Brazilian dishes! White rice, black beans, French fries, and one egg over easy on top of our picanha steak.
|Beef Pastel
|$5.00
Ground Picanha and hard-boiled egg wrapped in a thin crispy pastry.
|Chicken Croquette (Catupiry)
|$5.50
Popular Brazilian snack made with a potato mix dough filled with shredded chicken, spices and Brazilian Catupiry cheese.
Curated F&B
542 N coast hwy, Encinitas
|Popular items
|Tostadas (GF)
|$11.00
Black Bean Purée, Pickled Veggies, Cotija Cheese, Verde Herb Salsa, Corn Tortilla (GF)
Add Barbacoa Lamb $3
|Double Cheeseburger
|$16.00
grass fed beef, aged cheddar, house “Curated Sauce”, caramelized onion, lettuce, pretzel bun, house cut chips
gluten free bun & vegan substitute available
|Meal for 2
|$25.00
Includes: Choice of Mains, Choice of Dip w/chips, House salad w/apple cider vin, Daily Desert
Trattoria i Trulli
830 southcoast hwy 101, Encinitas
|Popular items
|Insalata Della Casa
|$7.00
Fresh organic greens, tomato, cucumber and carrots in our house made dressing
|Ravioli Classici
|$20.00
House made ricotta cheese & spinach ravioli in a creamy tomato sauce
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$19.00
Fresh homemade meat sauce over rigatoni pasta
Modern Times [Encinitas]
466-470 S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas
|Popular items
|Oracolo-6PK
|$15.00
Our latest collab with our friends at Wayfinder and Heater Allen is a crisp and gloriously hoppy Italian-style pils that showcases some extremely choice American grown hops (Super Saaz & Crystal specifically) with a supporting cast of classic German hop varieties. Prepare thy thirst for a thorough smiting.
ABV: 4.8%
|Black House Blend Cold Brew-12oz Can
|$4.00
Black House coffee blend is a mix of a Natural Ethiopia (fruit, berries, brightness) and Sumatra (cocoa, caramel, earth).
|Black House-4PK
|$12.00
An oatmeal coffee stout positively redolent with house-roasted coffee aroma & flavor.
5.8% ABV
Nectarine Grove
948 N. Coast Hwy 101, San Diego
|Popular items
|Avo + Turkey Sandwich
|$15.00
Diestel turkey, avocado, greens, herb aioli, red onion, tomatoes on paleo baguette
GF, DF, Paleo
(We use organic ingredients)
|Fajita Bowl
|$14.00
Choice of Base + seasoned sweet potatoes, black beans, sauteed bell peppers and onions, guacamole, spinach and grain free chips. Drizzled with a chipotle cashew cream. Cilantro lime dressing on the side.
GF, DF, EF, Vegan, Paleo option
(We use organic ingredients)
|Cali Club Sandwich
|$15.00
Pastured bacon, Diestel turkey, avocado, micro greens, cranberry chutney, jalapeno aioli, tomatoes, greens on a Paleo baguette
GF, DF, Paleo, EF
(We use organic ingredients)
Urge Gastropub and Commonhouse
255 Redel Rd, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Kid Tenders
4 fried chicken tenders, served with choice of dip
|Onion Rings
|$6.00
served with ketchup
|Fries
|$5.00
served with ketchup
Chiko
101 N Coast Hwy, Encinitas
|Popular items
|Orange-ish Chicken
|$19.00
candied madarins, crispy garlic, CHIKO salt blend, side of rice
|Pork Fried Rice
|$17.00
hoisin sauce, cilantro, cured egg
|Wok Blistered Chinese Broccoli
|$10.00
mushrooms, ssamjang, cripsy garlic
Raul's Shack
490 S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas
|Popular items
|Egg Burrito (customize your burrito)
|$3.75
Two Eggs and large Flour Tortilla
|Large Mexico City Soup
|$7.85
Same as above
|Quesadilla
|$4.75
Flour Tortilla with Cheese
The Crack Shack - Encinitas
407 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas
|Popular items
|5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken
|$17.00
half Jidori Farm bird
|Mini Biscuits
|$6.00
miso-maple butter
|Baja Chop
|$11.00
cucumbers, guac, radishes, pickled onions, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing
Los Tacos
1450 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas
|Popular items
|Al Pastor Taco
|$2.90
|Rice
|Diabla Shrimp Taco
|$3.25
Healthy Creations Cafe
376 N El Camino Real, Encinitas
|Popular items
|Breakfast Egg Sammie
|$10.00
Organic: pastured egg, spinach, havarti cheese, garlic aioli with choice of: bacon, smoked turkey, double avo or coconut bacon on a house made GF english muffin.
|Roasted Mediterranean Chicken
|$13.50
90% Organic Ingredients:
Pesto, Goat cheese, chicken breast, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts.
Served on our house made focaccia bread and grilled.
|BLTAE
|$13.50
90% Organic Ingredients:
Pastured bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, pastured egg, garlic aioli on whole grain bread. (GF, DF)
Death by Tequila
569 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas
|Popular items
|Grilled Spanish Octopus
|$24.00
Mole Verde | Zucchini | Confit Potato | Toasted Pepitas | Pepita Oil | Salsa Seca
|Roasted Elote
|$12.00
Grilled Corn | Nopales | Cotija | Crema | Salsa Fresca | Cilantro
+ Bone Marrow $6
|Tempura Fried Soft Shell Crab Taco
|$8.00
Preserved Lemon Aioli | Charred Peppers | Salsa Macha | Daikon Greens
The Bier Garden
641 S Coast Hwy, Encinitas
|Popular items
|Bier Pretzels
|$12.00
Biergarden Mustard, Bier, Cheese, Kosher Salt
|Short Rib Nachos
|$18.00
Braised Beef Short Rib, Tortilla Chips, Bier, Cheese , Pico de Gallo, Mango Salsa Chipotle Aioli, Cheese
|Cheeseburger 101
|$16.00
Lettuce Tomato, Pickles, Cheddar, Secret Sauce
Priority Public House
576 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas
|Popular items
|The Frankenstein Burger
|$16.50
grass fed organic beef topped w/ caramelized onion, aged gorgonzola, bacon, comes w/ fries or salad
|Grass Fed Flat Iron Steak & Frites
|$27.95
house cut fries, gorgonzola butter
|You Call It Mac-N-Cheese
|$15.95
It's mac-n-cheese ya know.
Tandoori Palace
257 N El Camino Real, K, Encinitas
|Popular items
|Saag Paneer
|$14.99
|Basmati Rice
|$3.00
|Korma
Corner Pizza
1246 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas
|Popular items
|Meatballs
|$10.00
ricotta, fresh basil, marinara with house bread
|Sausage Fest
|$23.00
red, mozzarella, fennel sausage, sweet spanish paquillo peppers
|Mushroom Queen
|$24.00
white, garlic, mozzarella, medly of mushrooms,white truffle EVOO, fresh citrus'd arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano
Union Kitchen & Tap Encinitas
1108 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas
|Popular items
|Pesto Chicken Flatbread
|$15.95
|BBQ Creole Mussels
|$17.95
|Shrimp & Grits
|$23.95
KC's Tandoor
1070 N El Camino Real, Suit A, Encinitas
|Popular items
|Vegetable Samosa
|$5.00
MRKT Space Encinitas
782 NORTH COAST HIGHWAY 101 #1, ENCINITAS
|Popular items
|Burrata Salad
|$13.00
burrata, arugula, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, balsamic, toasted bread
|Chicken Farro Salad
|$16.00
roasted chicken, apple, cranberries, walnuts, farro, mixed greens, honey cider vinaigrette
|Slow Roasted Salmon Quinoa Salad
|$17.00
slow roasted salmon, quinoa, cucumber, dill, pine nuts, lemon vinegaigrette
Maurizio Trattoria Italiana
505 s coast hwy 101 Encinitas 92024, Encinitas
|Popular items
|Insalata di Cesare
|$9.95
|CIOPPINO
|$33.95
|Penne
Taco Stand Encinitas
642 S COAST HWY 101, ENCINITAS
|Popular items
|CHIPS & GUACAMOLE
|$5.49
FRESH MADE CHIPS WITH GUACAMOLE
|PESCADO TACO (MAHI MAHI)
|$4.29
GRILLED FISH, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, CHIPOTLE SALSA
|POLLO ASADO TACO
|$3.29
FLAME GRILLED CHICKEN, CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
Chick N Hawk
145 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas
Buona Forchetta South Park
252 N El Camino Real Ste 5, Encinitas
Kings and Convicts Leucadia
987 N Coast Highway 101, Encinitas
