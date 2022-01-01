Encinitas restaurants you'll love

Encinitas restaurants
Toast
  • Encinitas

Top restaurants in Encinitas, California

Encinitas is between Carlsbad and Solana Beach. Full of rich history, arts and culture, and surfing, there’s always something to explore in this city. Enjoy some of the fun and food of Encinitas when you visit the Leucadia region or the bustling East Village. There are unique offerings to choose from such as authentic Asian cuisine, healthy-conscious cafes, and Mediterranean restaurants.

If you’re looking for comfort food you’ll find classic Italian eateries, fresh seafood, and traditional Mexican cuisine. Order delivery or takeout in Encinitas from local pizzerias, handmade ice cream shops, and local bistros. Everything from coffee to steak is available whenever your heart desires. Whether you’re in the mood for a trendy new date spot or casual restaurants for a quick bite, Encinitas has a palace for you.

Enjoy one of the many grills in the area for tasty drinks and satisfying meals, some featuring beverages from local wineries and breweries. For a rejuvenating outing with friends visit a coastal brewing company or a popular vineyard. There’s nothing better than spending time with people you love, gorgeous scenery, and craft beverages. However you explore Encinitas there are plenty of places to eat, drink, and relax.

Encinitas's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Takeout box
Chinese
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Latin American
Korean
Must-try Encinitas restaurants

Home & Away image

 

Home & Away

485 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BURGER (22)$15.00
1/3 lb Burger with Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Sun-dried Tomato Spread, Secret Sauce, Provolone, Brie and Gruyére Cheese on a Brioche Bun (Double 1/3 lb Patty - $3)
WINGS$12.00
1 lb of Wings Tossed in a Special Blend of These 3 Choices: Traditional Buffalo sauce, Spicy Thai sauce, or Korean BBQ saucea, Served with Celery Carrots and side of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
KIDS HOT DOG$6.00
Kid's portion of a plain Grilled hot dog with choice of Fries or Tots
More about Home & Away
Nectarine Grove BakeHouse image

 

Nectarine Grove BakeHouse

2720 Via de la Valle Ste E110, Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
English muffin + Spinach + NG aioli (slightly spicy, slightly sweet) + Avocado + 1 egg + Choice of bacon, double avocado or vegan bacon +$1.
GF, DF, NF Organic Ingredients
Hot Pesto + Turkey$15.00
Turkey + Pesto aioli + Fontina, + Tomatoes + Red onion + Arugula on Sourdough. Served warm with a side salad.
GF. DF- sub vegan mozzarella. Make it vegetarian by subbing Portobello Mushrooms.
Organic Ingredients
Sunshine Bowl$15.00
The breakfast bowl of your dreams....
Japanese sweet potatoes + 2 Over easy eggs + Avocado + Sauteed pinach + Leeks + Choice of bacon, sausage or double avocado.
GF, DF, P
More about Nectarine Grove BakeHouse
The Roxy Encinitas image

TAPAS

The Roxy Encinitas

517 S COAST HWY 101, ENCINITAS

Avg 4.2 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Brie$15.00
lavender honey, toasted walnuts, organic fresh fruit, baguette
Garlic Fries$12.00
Parmesan, garlic oil, garlic aioli
The Roxy Burger$17.00
Prime ground chuck, white cheddar, dill pickle onion-bacon aioli lettuce onion, tomato brioche bun.
More about The Roxy Encinitas
Sabor Brazilian Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabor Brazilian Grill

215 S. El Camino Real Suite G, Encinitas

Avg 4.4 (2297 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Picanha Prato-Feito$18.00
One of the most popular day-to-day Brazilian dishes! White rice, black beans, French fries, and one egg over easy on top of our picanha steak.
Beef Pastel$5.00
Ground Picanha and hard-boiled egg wrapped in a thin crispy pastry.
Chicken Croquette (Catupiry)$5.50
Popular Brazilian snack made with a potato mix dough filled with shredded chicken, spices and Brazilian Catupiry cheese.
More about Sabor Brazilian Grill
Curated F&B image

 

Curated F&B

542 N coast hwy, Encinitas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tostadas (GF)$11.00
Black Bean Purée, Pickled Veggies, Cotija Cheese, Verde Herb Salsa, Corn Tortilla (GF)
Add Barbacoa Lamb $3
Double Cheeseburger$16.00
grass fed beef, aged cheddar, house “Curated Sauce”, caramelized onion, lettuce, pretzel bun, house cut chips
gluten free bun & vegan substitute available
Meal for 2$25.00
Includes: Choice of Mains, Choice of Dip w/chips, House salad w/apple cider vin, Daily Desert
More about Curated F&B
Trattoria i Trulli  image

 

Trattoria i Trulli 

830 southcoast hwy 101, Encinitas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Insalata Della Casa$7.00
Fresh organic greens, tomato, cucumber and carrots in our house made dressing
Ravioli Classici$20.00
House made ricotta cheese & spinach ravioli in a creamy tomato sauce
Rigatoni Bolognese$19.00
Fresh homemade meat sauce over rigatoni pasta
More about Trattoria i Trulli 
Modern Times [Encinitas] image

 

Modern Times [Encinitas]

466-470 S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Oracolo-6PK$15.00
Our latest collab with our friends at Wayfinder and Heater Allen is a crisp and gloriously hoppy Italian-style pils that showcases some extremely choice American grown hops (Super Saaz & Crystal specifically) with a supporting cast of classic German hop varieties. Prepare thy thirst for a thorough smiting.
ABV: 4.8%
Black House Blend Cold Brew-12oz Can$4.00
Black House coffee blend is a mix of a Natural Ethiopia (fruit, berries, brightness) and Sumatra (cocoa, caramel, earth).
Black House-4PK$12.00
An oatmeal coffee stout positively redolent with house-roasted coffee aroma & flavor.
5.8% ABV
More about Modern Times [Encinitas]
Nectarine Grove image

 

Nectarine Grove

948 N. Coast Hwy 101, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avo + Turkey Sandwich$15.00
Diestel turkey, avocado, greens, herb aioli, red onion, tomatoes on paleo baguette
GF, DF, Paleo
(We use organic ingredients)
Fajita Bowl$14.00
Choice of Base + seasoned sweet potatoes, black beans, sauteed bell peppers and onions, guacamole, spinach and grain free chips. Drizzled with a chipotle cashew cream. Cilantro lime dressing on the side.
GF, DF, EF, Vegan, Paleo option
(We use organic ingredients)
Cali Club Sandwich$15.00
Pastured bacon, Diestel turkey, avocado, micro greens, cranberry chutney, jalapeno aioli, tomatoes, greens on a Paleo baguette
GF, DF, Paleo, EF
(We use organic ingredients)
More about Nectarine Grove
Urge Gastropub and Commonhouse image

 

Urge Gastropub and Commonhouse

255 Redel Rd, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kid Tenders
4 fried chicken tenders, served with choice of dip
Onion Rings$6.00
served with ketchup
Fries$5.00
served with ketchup
More about Urge Gastropub and Commonhouse
Chiko image

 

Chiko

101 N Coast Hwy, Encinitas

Avg 4.8 (1911 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Orange-ish Chicken$19.00
candied madarins, crispy garlic, CHIKO salt blend, side of rice
Pork Fried Rice$17.00
hoisin sauce, cilantro, cured egg
Wok Blistered Chinese Broccoli$10.00
mushrooms, ssamjang, cripsy garlic
More about Chiko
Raul's Shack image

 

Raul's Shack

490 S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Burrito (customize your burrito)$3.75
Two Eggs and large Flour Tortilla
Large Mexico City Soup$7.85
Same as above
Quesadilla$4.75
Flour Tortilla with Cheese
More about Raul's Shack
The Crack Shack - Encinitas image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack Shack - Encinitas

407 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas

Avg 4.1 (1820 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken$17.00
half Jidori Farm bird
Mini Biscuits$6.00
miso-maple butter
Baja Chop$11.00
cucumbers, guac, radishes, pickled onions, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing
More about The Crack Shack - Encinitas
Los Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tacos

1450 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas

Avg 4.6 (1260 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Al Pastor Taco$2.90
Rice
Diabla Shrimp Taco$3.25
More about Los Tacos
Healthy Creations Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Healthy Creations Cafe

376 N El Camino Real, Encinitas

Avg 4.8 (3625 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Egg Sammie$10.00
Organic: pastured egg, spinach, havarti cheese, garlic aioli with choice of: bacon, smoked turkey, double avo or coconut bacon on a house made GF english muffin.
Roasted Mediterranean Chicken$13.50
90% Organic Ingredients:
Pesto, Goat cheese, chicken breast, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts.
Served on our house made focaccia bread and grilled.
BLTAE$13.50
90% Organic Ingredients:
Pastured bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, pastured egg, garlic aioli on whole grain bread. (GF, DF)
More about Healthy Creations Cafe
Death by Tequila image

GRILL

Death by Tequila

569 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas

Avg 4.1 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Spanish Octopus$24.00
Mole Verde | Zucchini | Confit Potato | Toasted Pepitas | Pepita Oil | Salsa Seca
Roasted Elote$12.00
Grilled Corn | Nopales | Cotija | Crema | Salsa Fresca | Cilantro
+ Bone Marrow $6
Tempura Fried Soft Shell Crab Taco$8.00
Preserved Lemon Aioli | Charred Peppers | Salsa Macha | Daikon Greens
More about Death by Tequila
The Bier Garden image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Bier Garden

641 S Coast Hwy, Encinitas

Avg 4.7 (381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bier Pretzels$12.00
Biergarden Mustard, Bier, Cheese, Kosher Salt
Short Rib Nachos$18.00
Braised Beef Short Rib, Tortilla Chips, Bier, Cheese , Pico de Gallo, Mango Salsa Chipotle Aioli, Cheese
Cheeseburger 101$16.00
Lettuce Tomato, Pickles, Cheddar, Secret Sauce
More about The Bier Garden
Priority Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Priority Public House

576 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas

Avg 4.7 (467 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Frankenstein Burger$16.50
grass fed organic beef topped w/ caramelized onion, aged gorgonzola, bacon, comes w/ fries or salad
Grass Fed Flat Iron Steak & Frites$27.95
house cut fries, gorgonzola butter
You Call It Mac-N-Cheese$15.95
It's mac-n-cheese ya know.
More about Priority Public House
Tandoori Palace image

 

Tandoori Palace

257 N El Camino Real, K, Encinitas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Saag Paneer$14.99
Basmati Rice$3.00
Korma
More about Tandoori Palace
Corner Pizza image

 

Corner Pizza

1246 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Meatballs$10.00
ricotta, fresh basil, marinara with house bread
Sausage Fest$23.00
red, mozzarella, fennel sausage, sweet spanish paquillo peppers
Mushroom Queen$24.00
white, garlic, mozzarella, medly of mushrooms,white truffle EVOO, fresh citrus'd arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano
More about Corner Pizza
Union Kitchen & Tap Encinitas image

 

Union Kitchen & Tap Encinitas

1108 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (3579 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pesto Chicken Flatbread$15.95
BBQ Creole Mussels$17.95
Shrimp & Grits$23.95
More about Union Kitchen & Tap Encinitas
KC's Tandoor image

 

KC's Tandoor

1070 N El Camino Real, Suit A, Encinitas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetable Samosa$5.00
More about KC's Tandoor
Valentina image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Valentina

810 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Valentina
Naked Cafe image

 

Naked Cafe

288 N El Camino Real, Encinitas

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Naked Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

MRKT Space Encinitas

782 NORTH COAST HIGHWAY 101 #1, ENCINITAS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burrata Salad$13.00
burrata, arugula, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, balsamic, toasted bread
Chicken Farro Salad$16.00
roasted chicken, apple, cranberries, walnuts, farro, mixed greens, honey cider vinaigrette
Slow Roasted Salmon Quinoa Salad$17.00
slow roasted salmon, quinoa, cucumber, dill, pine nuts, lemon vinegaigrette
More about MRKT Space Encinitas
Restaurant banner

 

Maurizio Trattoria Italiana

505 s coast hwy 101 Encinitas 92024, Encinitas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Insalata di Cesare$9.95
CIOPPINO$33.95
Penne
More about Maurizio Trattoria Italiana
Restaurant banner

 

Q'ero Restaurant

564 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (1416 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Q'ero Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Taco Stand Encinitas

642 S COAST HWY 101, ENCINITAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CHIPS & GUACAMOLE$5.49
FRESH MADE CHIPS WITH GUACAMOLE
PESCADO TACO (MAHI MAHI)$4.29
GRILLED FISH, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, CHIPOTLE SALSA
POLLO ASADO TACO$3.29
FLAME GRILLED CHICKEN, CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
More about Taco Stand Encinitas
Restaurant banner

 

Chick N Hawk

145 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Chick N Hawk
Restaurant banner

 

Buona Forchetta South Park

252 N El Camino Real Ste 5, Encinitas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Buona Forchetta South Park
Restaurant banner

 

Kings and Convicts Leucadia

987 N Coast Highway 101, Encinitas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Kings and Convicts Leucadia

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Encinitas

Salmon

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada

Burritos

Short Ribs

Lasagna

