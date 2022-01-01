Encinitas American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Encinitas
More about Home & Away
Home & Away
485 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas
|Popular items
|WINGS
|$12.00
1 lb of Wings Tossed in a Special Blend of These 3 Choices: Traditional Buffalo sauce, Spicy Thai sauce, or Korean BBQ saucea, Served with Celery Carrots and side of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
|BURGER (22)
|$15.00
1/3 lb Burger with Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Sun-dried Tomato Spread, Secret Sauce, Provolone, Brie and Gruyére Cheese on a Brioche Bun (Double 1/3 lb Patty - $3)
|KIDS HOT DOG
|$6.00
Kid's portion of a plain Grilled hot dog with choice of Fries or Tots
More about Nectarine Grove BakeHouse
Nectarine Grove BakeHouse
2720 Via de la Valle Ste E110, Del Mar
|Popular items
|Turkey + Avo
|$15.00
Diestel turkey + 1/2 avocado + herb aioli + spring mix + tomatoes + red onion on a paleo baguette.
|Hot Pesto + Turkey
|$15.00
Turkey + Pesto aioli + Fontina, + Tomatoes + Red onion + Arugula on Sourdough. Served warm with a side salad.
GF. DF- sub vegan mozzarella. Make it vegetarian by subbing Portobello Mushrooms.
Organic Ingredients
|Classic Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Avocado + Tomatoes + Pickled Onions + Arugula + Feta + Sourdough
GF, Vegan/DF- sub Vegan Mozzarella
Organic Ingredients
More about The Roxy Encinitas
TAPAS
The Roxy Encinitas
517 S COAST HWY 101, ENCINITAS
|Popular items
|Chicken & Dumplings
|$21.00
house made thyme biscuit, chicken veloute, crispy crackling
|The Roxy Burger
|$17.00
Prime ground chuck, white cheddar, dill pickle onion-bacon aioli lettuce onion, tomato brioche bun.
|Mega Mac
|$14.00
Dutch Mill Dance Smoked Gouda, bacon, caramelized onion
More about Curated F&B
Curated F&B
542 N coast hwy, Encinitas
|Popular items
|Meal for 2
|$25.00
Includes: Choice of Mains, Choice of Dip w/chips, House salad w/apple cider vin, Daily Desert
|Tostadas (GF)
|$11.00
Black Bean Purée, Pickled Veggies, Cotija Cheese, Verde Herb Salsa, Corn Tortilla (GF)
Add Barbacoa Lamb $3
|Extra Sides
House Cut Steak Fries, Garlic Smashed Potatoes, Sauteéd Veggies, Truffle Mac n Cheese, Coconut Rice
More about Nectarine Grove
Nectarine Grove
948 N. Coast Hwy 101, San Diego
|Popular items
|Avo + Turkey Sandwich
|$15.00
Diestel turkey, avocado, greens, herb aioli, red onion, tomatoes on paleo baguette
GF, DF, Paleo
(We use organic ingredients)
|Fajita Bowl
|$14.00
Choice of Base + seasoned sweet potatoes, black beans, sauteed bell peppers and onions, guacamole, spinach and grain free chips. Drizzled with a chipotle cashew cream. Cilantro lime dressing on the side.
GF, DF, EF, Vegan, Paleo option
(We use organic ingredients)
|Cali Club Sandwich
|$15.00
Pastured bacon, Diestel turkey, avocado, micro greens, cranberry chutney, jalapeno aioli, tomatoes, greens on a Paleo baguette
GF, DF, Paleo, EF
(We use organic ingredients)
More about Urge Gastropub and Commonhouse
Urge Gastropub and Commonhouse
255 Redel Rd, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Fries
|$5.00
served with ketchup
|Kid Tenders
4 fried chicken tenders, served with choice of dip
|Rodeo Burger
two 1/4 pound grass fed beef patties | cheddar cheese | chipotle aioli | bacon | onion rings | LTO | brioche bun
More about The Crack Shack - Encinitas
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Crack Shack - Encinitas
407 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas
|Popular items
|Kid's Meal
|$7.00
choice of nuggets, grilled chicken or grilled cheese + carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink
|Coop Deville
|$12.00
fried Jidori breast, pickled fresno chiles, pickles, napa cabbage, lime mayo, artisan brioche
|Baja Chop
|$11.00
cucumbers, guac, radishes, pickled onions, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing
More about The Bier Garden
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Bier Garden
641 S Coast Hwy, Encinitas
|Popular items
|Bier Pretzels
|$12.00
Biergarden Mustard, Bier, Cheese, Kosher Salt
|Short Rib Nachos
|$18.00
Braised Beef Short Rib, Tortilla Chips, Bier, Cheese , Pico de Gallo, Mango Salsa Chipotle Aioli, Cheese
|Cheeseburger 101
|$16.00
Lettuce Tomato, Pickles, Cheddar, Secret Sauce
More about Priority Public House
FRENCH FRIES
Priority Public House
576 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas
|Popular items
|The Frankenstein Burger
|$16.50
grass fed organic beef topped w/ caramelized onion, aged gorgonzola, bacon, comes w/ fries or salad
|PPH Burger
|$16.50
organic grass fed beef formed with roasted jalapeno & chipotle peppers, topped w/ melted jack cheese and bread & butter pickles, comes w/ fries or salad
|Grass Fed Flat Iron Steak & Frites
|$27.95
house cut fries, gorgonzola butter