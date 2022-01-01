Encinitas American restaurants you'll love

Encinitas restaurants
Must-try American restaurants in Encinitas

Home & Away image

 

Home & Away

485 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
WINGS$12.00
1 lb of Wings Tossed in a Special Blend of These 3 Choices: Traditional Buffalo sauce, Spicy Thai sauce, or Korean BBQ saucea, Served with Celery Carrots and side of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
BURGER (22)$15.00
1/3 lb Burger with Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Sun-dried Tomato Spread, Secret Sauce, Provolone, Brie and Gruyére Cheese on a Brioche Bun (Double 1/3 lb Patty - $3)
KIDS HOT DOG$6.00
Kid's portion of a plain Grilled hot dog with choice of Fries or Tots
More about Home & Away
Nectarine Grove BakeHouse image

 

Nectarine Grove BakeHouse

2720 Via de la Valle Ste E110, Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey + Avo$15.00
Diestel turkey + 1/2 avocado + herb aioli + spring mix + tomatoes + red onion on a paleo baguette.
Hot Pesto + Turkey$15.00
Turkey + Pesto aioli + Fontina, + Tomatoes + Red onion + Arugula on Sourdough. Served warm with a side salad.
GF. DF- sub vegan mozzarella. Make it vegetarian by subbing Portobello Mushrooms.
Organic Ingredients
Classic Avocado Toast$12.00
Avocado + Tomatoes + Pickled Onions + Arugula + Feta + Sourdough
GF, Vegan/DF- sub Vegan Mozzarella
Organic Ingredients
More about Nectarine Grove BakeHouse
The Roxy Encinitas image

TAPAS

The Roxy Encinitas

517 S COAST HWY 101, ENCINITAS

Avg 4.2 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Dumplings$21.00
house made thyme biscuit, chicken veloute, crispy crackling
The Roxy Burger$17.00
Prime ground chuck, white cheddar, dill pickle onion-bacon aioli lettuce onion, tomato brioche bun.
Mega Mac$14.00
Dutch Mill Dance Smoked Gouda, bacon, caramelized onion
More about The Roxy Encinitas
Curated F&B image

 

Curated F&B

542 N coast hwy, Encinitas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meal for 2$25.00
Includes: Choice of Mains, Choice of Dip w/chips, House salad w/apple cider vin, Daily Desert
Tostadas (GF)$11.00
Black Bean Purée, Pickled Veggies, Cotija Cheese, Verde Herb Salsa, Corn Tortilla (GF)
Add Barbacoa Lamb $3
Extra Sides
House Cut Steak Fries, Garlic Smashed Potatoes, Sauteéd Veggies, Truffle Mac n Cheese, Coconut Rice
More about Curated F&B
Nectarine Grove image

 

Nectarine Grove

948 N. Coast Hwy 101, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avo + Turkey Sandwich$15.00
Diestel turkey, avocado, greens, herb aioli, red onion, tomatoes on paleo baguette
GF, DF, Paleo
(We use organic ingredients)
Fajita Bowl$14.00
Choice of Base + seasoned sweet potatoes, black beans, sauteed bell peppers and onions, guacamole, spinach and grain free chips. Drizzled with a chipotle cashew cream. Cilantro lime dressing on the side.
GF, DF, EF, Vegan, Paleo option
(We use organic ingredients)
Cali Club Sandwich$15.00
Pastured bacon, Diestel turkey, avocado, micro greens, cranberry chutney, jalapeno aioli, tomatoes, greens on a Paleo baguette
GF, DF, Paleo, EF
(We use organic ingredients)
More about Nectarine Grove
Urge Gastropub and Commonhouse image

 

Urge Gastropub and Commonhouse

255 Redel Rd, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fries$5.00
served with ketchup
Kid Tenders
4 fried chicken tenders, served with choice of dip
Rodeo Burger
two 1/4 pound grass fed beef patties | cheddar cheese | chipotle aioli | bacon | onion rings | LTO | brioche bun
More about Urge Gastropub and Commonhouse
The Crack Shack - Encinitas image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack Shack - Encinitas

407 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas

Avg 4.1 (1820 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kid's Meal$7.00
choice of nuggets, grilled chicken or grilled cheese + carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink
Coop Deville$12.00
fried Jidori breast, pickled fresno chiles, pickles, napa cabbage, lime mayo, artisan brioche
Baja Chop$11.00
cucumbers, guac, radishes, pickled onions, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing
More about The Crack Shack - Encinitas
The Bier Garden image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Bier Garden

641 S Coast Hwy, Encinitas

Avg 4.7 (381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bier Pretzels$12.00
Biergarden Mustard, Bier, Cheese, Kosher Salt
Short Rib Nachos$18.00
Braised Beef Short Rib, Tortilla Chips, Bier, Cheese , Pico de Gallo, Mango Salsa Chipotle Aioli, Cheese
Cheeseburger 101$16.00
Lettuce Tomato, Pickles, Cheddar, Secret Sauce
More about The Bier Garden
Priority Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Priority Public House

576 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas

Avg 4.7 (467 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Frankenstein Burger$16.50
grass fed organic beef topped w/ caramelized onion, aged gorgonzola, bacon, comes w/ fries or salad
PPH Burger$16.50
organic grass fed beef formed with roasted jalapeno & chipotle peppers, topped w/ melted jack cheese and bread & butter pickles, comes w/ fries or salad
Grass Fed Flat Iron Steak & Frites$27.95
house cut fries, gorgonzola butter
More about Priority Public House
Union Kitchen & Tap Encinitas image

 

Union Kitchen & Tap Encinitas

1108 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (3579 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pesto Chicken Flatbread$15.95
BBQ Creole Mussels$17.95
Shrimp & Grits$23.95
More about Union Kitchen & Tap Encinitas

