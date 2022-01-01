Encinitas bars & lounges you'll love

Home & Away image

 

Home & Away

485 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
WINGS$12.00
1 lb of Wings Tossed in a Special Blend of These 3 Choices: Traditional Buffalo sauce, Spicy Thai sauce, or Korean BBQ saucea, Served with Celery Carrots and side of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
BURGER (22)$15.00
1/3 lb Burger with Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Sun-dried Tomato Spread, Secret Sauce, Provolone, Brie and Gruyére Cheese on a Brioche Bun (Double 1/3 lb Patty - $3)
KIDS HOT DOG$6.00
Kid's portion of a plain Grilled hot dog with choice of Fries or Tots
More about Home & Away
Curated F&B image

 

Curated F&B

542 N coast hwy, Encinitas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meal for 2$25.00
Includes: Choice of Mains, Choice of Dip w/chips, House salad w/apple cider vin, Daily Desert
Tostadas (GF)$11.00
Black Bean Purée, Pickled Veggies, Cotija Cheese, Verde Herb Salsa, Corn Tortilla (GF)
Add Barbacoa Lamb $3
Extra Sides
House Cut Steak Fries, Garlic Smashed Potatoes, Sauteéd Veggies, Truffle Mac n Cheese, Coconut Rice
More about Curated F&B
Death by Tequila image

GRILL

Death by Tequila

569 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas

Avg 4.1 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Elote$12.00
Grilled Corn | Nopales | Cotija | Crema | Salsa Fresca | Cilantro
+ Bone Marrow $6
Aguachile$16.00
Hibiscus Cured Hamachi | Radish | Fennel | Chioggia
Grilled Spanish Octopus$24.00
Mole Verde | Zucchini | Confit Potato | Toasted Pepitas | Pepita Oil | Salsa Seca
More about Death by Tequila
Union Kitchen & Tap Encinitas image

 

Union Kitchen & Tap Encinitas

1108 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (3579 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pesto Chicken Flatbread$15.95
BBQ Creole Mussels$17.95
Shrimp & Grits$23.95
More about Union Kitchen & Tap Encinitas

