Encinitas bars & lounges you'll love

Home & Away
485 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas
|Popular items
|WINGS
|$12.00
1 lb of Wings Tossed in a Special Blend of These 3 Choices: Traditional Buffalo sauce, Spicy Thai sauce, or Korean BBQ saucea, Served with Celery Carrots and side of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
|BURGER (22)
|$15.00
1/3 lb Burger with Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Sun-dried Tomato Spread, Secret Sauce, Provolone, Brie and Gruyére Cheese on a Brioche Bun (Double 1/3 lb Patty - $3)
|KIDS HOT DOG
|$6.00
Kid's portion of a plain Grilled hot dog with choice of Fries or Tots
Curated F&B
542 N coast hwy, Encinitas
|Popular items
|Meal for 2
|$25.00
Includes: Choice of Mains, Choice of Dip w/chips, House salad w/apple cider vin, Daily Desert
|Tostadas (GF)
|$11.00
Black Bean Purée, Pickled Veggies, Cotija Cheese, Verde Herb Salsa, Corn Tortilla (GF)
Add Barbacoa Lamb $3
|Extra Sides
House Cut Steak Fries, Garlic Smashed Potatoes, Sauteéd Veggies, Truffle Mac n Cheese, Coconut Rice
GRILL
Death by Tequila
569 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas
|Popular items
|Roasted Elote
|$12.00
Grilled Corn | Nopales | Cotija | Crema | Salsa Fresca | Cilantro
+ Bone Marrow $6
|Aguachile
|$16.00
Hibiscus Cured Hamachi | Radish | Fennel | Chioggia
|Grilled Spanish Octopus
|$24.00
Mole Verde | Zucchini | Confit Potato | Toasted Pepitas | Pepita Oil | Salsa Seca