Caprese salad in Encinitas

Encinitas restaurants
Encinitas restaurants that serve caprese salad

Forchettabouddit - 252 North El Camino Real Ste 5

252 North El Camino Real Ste 5, Encinitas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Salad$15.00
More about Forchettabouddit - 252 North El Camino Real Ste 5
Healthy Creations Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Healthy Creations Cafe

376 N El Camino Real, Encinitas

Avg 4.8 (3625 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Salad$12.00
90% Organic Ingredients:
Spring mix, spinach, tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella, avocado, and pesto marinated chicken breast or zucchini. Drizzled with a balsamic reduction. Lemon vinaigrette on the side.
More about Healthy Creations Cafe

