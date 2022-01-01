Cookies in Encinitas
Encinitas restaurants that serve cookies
More about Nectarine Grove BakeHouse
Nectarine Grove BakeHouse
2720 Via de la Valle Ste E110, Del Mar
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$4.00
More about Nectarine Grove
Nectarine Grove
948 N. Coast Hwy 101, San Diego
|Paleo Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.50
|Pecan Cookie
|$3.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.50
More about The Crack Shack - Encinitas
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Crack Shack - Encinitas
407 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
housemade, with love
More about Healthy Creations Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Healthy Creations Cafe
376 N El Camino Real, Encinitas
|oatmeal cookie
|$3.50
|pecan paleo cookie
|$3.50