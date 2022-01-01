Fajitas in Encinitas
Nectarine Grove - 948 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92024
|Fajita Bowl
|$15.00
Choice of Base + seasoned sweet potatoes, black beans, sauteed bell peppers and onions, guacamole, spinach and grain free chips. Drizzled with a chipotle cashew cream. Cilantro lime dressing on the side.
GF, DF, EF, Vegan, Paleo option
(We use organic ingredients)
|Chicken Fajita Taco
|$8.00
Marinated chicken + sauteed onions and peppers + guacamole + micro cilantro + cilantro lime sauce + sriracha aioli on a grain free tortilla
|Chicken Fajita Taco PLATE
|$17.00
2 Tacos + Fries
Marinated chicken + sauteed onions and peppers + guacamole + micro cilantro + cilantro lime sauce + sriracha aioli on a grain free tortilla. Organic french fries cooked in Avocado oil.
We use organic ingredients. Everything is GF.