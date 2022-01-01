Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Encinitas

Encinitas restaurants
Encinitas restaurants that serve fajitas

Fajita Bowl image

 

Nectarine Grove - 948 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92024

948 N. Coast Hwy 101, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Bowl$15.00
Choice of Base + seasoned sweet potatoes, black beans, sauteed bell peppers and onions, guacamole, spinach and grain free chips. Drizzled with a chipotle cashew cream. Cilantro lime dressing on the side.
GF, DF, EF, Vegan, Paleo option
(We use organic ingredients)
Chicken Fajita Taco$8.00
Marinated chicken + sauteed onions and peppers + guacamole + micro cilantro + cilantro lime sauce + sriracha aioli on a grain free tortilla
Chicken Fajita Taco PLATE$17.00
2 Tacos + Fries
Marinated chicken + sauteed onions and peppers + guacamole + micro cilantro + cilantro lime sauce + sriracha aioli on a grain free tortilla. Organic french fries cooked in Avocado oil.
We use organic ingredients. Everything is GF.
Raul's Shack image

 

Raul's Shack - 490 S Coast Highway 101

490 S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Burrito$7.25
