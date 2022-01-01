Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pork belly in
Encinitas
/
Encinitas
/
Pork Belly
Encinitas restaurants that serve pork belly
Smoke & Salt
1542 N. coast hwy 101, encinitas
No reviews yet
PORK BELLY TACOS
$17.50
12 hour smoked pork belly, house XO, crispy chicharone, pickled shallot, micro cilantro
More about Smoke & Salt
Chiko - Encinitas
101 N Coast Hwy, Encinitas
Avg 4.8
(1911 reviews)
Pork Belly Bao
$7.00
Chinese Mustard, Hoisin
More about Chiko - Encinitas
Browse other tasty dishes in Encinitas
Pancakes
Quesadillas
Tiramisu
Cupcakes
Bean Burritos
Carne Asada Burritos
Eggplant Parm
Fajitas
More near Encinitas to explore
Carlsbad
Avg 4.3
(235 restaurants)
Oceanside
Avg 4.4
(206 restaurants)
La Jolla
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
San Marcos
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Vista
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Del Mar
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Solana Beach
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
No reviews yet
Rancho Santa Fe
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(765 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(72 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(17 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(615 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(303 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(141 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(574 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston