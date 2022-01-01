Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Encinitas

Encinitas restaurants that serve pork belly

Smoke & Salt

1542 N. coast hwy 101, encinitas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PORK BELLY TACOS$17.50
12 hour smoked pork belly, house XO, crispy chicharone, pickled shallot, micro cilantro
More about Smoke & Salt
Item pic

 

Chiko - Encinitas

101 N Coast Hwy, Encinitas

Avg 4.8 (1911 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Belly Bao$7.00
Chinese Mustard, Hoisin
More about Chiko - Encinitas

