Quesadillas in Encinitas

Encinitas restaurants
Encinitas restaurants that serve quesadillas

Nectarine Grove BakeHouse image

 

Nectarine Grove BakeHouse

2720 Via de la Valle Ste E110, Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$9.00
Grain free tortillas + cheddar + fontina + side of guac
Nectarine Grove image

 

Nectarine Grove

948 N. Coast Hwy 101, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Quesadilla$6.50
Grain free tortilla + fontina + side of guacamole
Raul's Shack image

 

Raul's Shack

490 S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$4.85
Flour Tortilla with Cheese
Kids Quesadilla$2.00
Los Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tacos

1450 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas

Avg 4.6 (1260 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Quesadilla$8.50
Quesadilla$6.40
Healthy Creations Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Healthy Creations Cafe

376 N El Camino Real, Encinitas

Avg 4.8 (3625 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$5.50
Blend of organic Mexican cheeses grilled in a Teff tortilla. (GF)
Item pic

 

Taco Stand Encinitas

642 S COAST HWY 101, ENCINITAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
AL PASTOR QUESADILLA$8.29
ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH ROTISSERIE MARINATED PORK AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA$8.89
ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH GRILLED ANGUS STEAK AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO
CHEESE QUESADILLA$6.00
ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO
