Quesadillas in Encinitas
Encinitas restaurants that serve quesadillas
Nectarine Grove BakeHouse
2720 Via de la Valle Ste E110, Del Mar
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
Grain free tortillas + cheddar + fontina + side of guac
Nectarine Grove
948 N. Coast Hwy 101, San Diego
|Kid's Quesadilla
|$6.50
Grain free tortilla + fontina + side of guacamole
Raul's Shack
490 S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas
|Quesadilla
|$4.85
Flour Tortilla with Cheese
|Kids Quesadilla
|$2.00
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tacos
1450 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas
|Kid Quesadilla
|$8.50
|Quesadilla
|$6.40
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Healthy Creations Cafe
376 N El Camino Real, Encinitas
|Quesadilla
|$5.50
Blend of organic Mexican cheeses grilled in a Teff tortilla. (GF)
Taco Stand Encinitas
642 S COAST HWY 101, ENCINITAS
|AL PASTOR QUESADILLA
|$8.29
ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH ROTISSERIE MARINATED PORK AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO
|CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
|$8.89
ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH GRILLED ANGUS STEAK AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$6.00
ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO