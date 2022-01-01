Salmon in Encinitas

Curated F&B image

 

Curated F&B

542 N coast hwy, Encinitas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$25.00
ora king salmon, hoja santa, charred broccolini, whole grain mustard, seared oyster mushrooms, vadouvan reduction (GF)
More about Curated F&B
Smashed Salmon image

 

Chiko

101 N Coast Hwy, Encinitas

Avg 4.8 (1911 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smashed Salmon$18.00
black bean butter, wild mushrooms, seasonal veg, side of rice
More about Chiko
The Bier Garden image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Bier Garden

641 S Coast Hwy, Encinitas

Avg 4.7 (381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Burger$18.00
Pistachio Crusted Salmon Honey Glaze, Arugula, Garlic Aioli, Tomato, Fennel, Lime-Ginger Vinaigrette
More about The Bier Garden
Restaurant banner

 

MRKT Space Encinitas

782 NORTH COAST HIGHWAY 101 #1, ENCINITAS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Toast$13.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese,roasted tomatoes, red onion, jalapeno, herbs, micro greens
Slow Roasted Salmon Quinoa Salad$17.00
slow roasted salmon, quinoa, cucumber, dill, pine nuts, lemon vinegaigrette
More about MRKT Space Encinitas

