Salmon in Encinitas
Encinitas restaurants that serve salmon
More about Curated F&B
Curated F&B
542 N coast hwy, Encinitas
|Salmon
|$25.00
ora king salmon, hoja santa, charred broccolini, whole grain mustard, seared oyster mushrooms, vadouvan reduction (GF)
More about Chiko
Chiko
101 N Coast Hwy, Encinitas
|Smashed Salmon
|$18.00
black bean butter, wild mushrooms, seasonal veg, side of rice
More about The Bier Garden
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Bier Garden
641 S Coast Hwy, Encinitas
|Salmon Burger
|$18.00
Pistachio Crusted Salmon Honey Glaze, Arugula, Garlic Aioli, Tomato, Fennel, Lime-Ginger Vinaigrette
More about MRKT Space Encinitas
MRKT Space Encinitas
782 NORTH COAST HIGHWAY 101 #1, ENCINITAS
|Smoked Salmon Toast
|$13.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese,roasted tomatoes, red onion, jalapeno, herbs, micro greens
|Slow Roasted Salmon Quinoa Salad
|$17.00
slow roasted salmon, quinoa, cucumber, dill, pine nuts, lemon vinegaigrette