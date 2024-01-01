Teriyaki bento in Encinitas
Encinitas restaurants that serve teriyaki bento
Sushi Lounge - Encinitas
461 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas
|Teriyaki Chicken Bento Box
|$18.95
All bentos come with miso soup, tempura vegetables, 4 pc california rollm house salad, and rice
|Teriyaki Salmon Bento Box
|$22.95
All bentos come with miso soup, tempura vegetables, 4 pc california rollm house salad, and rice
Hooked On Sushi - Encinitas -
272 N El Camino Real, Encinitas
|Salmon Teriyaki - Bento
|$17.50
served with miso soup, garden salad, white rice, 4pcs california roll, 2pcs pork gyoza, mixed tempura (no substitutions)
|Spicy Chicken Teriyaki - Bento
|$15.50
served with miso soup, garden salad, white rice, 4pcs california roll, 2pcs pork gyoza, mixed tempura (no substitutions)