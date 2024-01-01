Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki bento in Encinitas

Encinitas restaurants
Encinitas restaurants that serve teriyaki bento

Sushi Lounge - Encinitas

461 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas

Teriyaki Chicken Bento Box$18.95
All bentos come with miso soup, tempura vegetables, 4 pc california rollm house salad, and rice
Teriyaki Salmon Bento Box$22.95
All bentos come with miso soup, tempura vegetables, 4 pc california rollm house salad, and rice
Hooked On Sushi - Encinitas -

272 N El Camino Real, Encinitas

Salmon Teriyaki - Bento$17.50
served with miso soup, garden salad, white rice, 4pcs california roll, 2pcs pork gyoza, mixed tempura (no substitutions)
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki - Bento$15.50
served with miso soup, garden salad, white rice, 4pcs california roll, 2pcs pork gyoza, mixed tempura (no substitutions)
