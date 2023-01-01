Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Thai tea in
Encinitas
/
Encinitas
/
Thai Tea
Encinitas restaurants that serve thai tea
Birdseye Kitchen
540 North Coast HWY 101, Encinitas
No reviews yet
Thai iced tea
$5.50
organic half & half
(sub organic oat milk +1)
More about Birdseye Kitchen
Sip-N-Sea Cafe - 1488 N. Coast Highway 101
1488 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas
No reviews yet
Thai Black Milk Tea
$4.75
More about Sip-N-Sea Cafe - 1488 N. Coast Highway 101
Browse other tasty dishes in Encinitas
Fish And Chips
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tacos
Cappuccino
Quesadillas
Chocolate Croissants
Rigatoni
Fajitas
More near Encinitas to explore
Carlsbad
Avg 4.3
(243 restaurants)
Oceanside
Avg 4.4
(213 restaurants)
La Jolla
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
San Marcos
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Vista
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Del Mar
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Solana Beach
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
No reviews yet
Rancho Santa Fe
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(879 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1049 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(32 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(80 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(675 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(356 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(174 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(641 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(222 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston