Thai tea in Encinitas

Encinitas restaurants
Encinitas restaurants that serve thai tea

Birdseye Kitchen

540 North Coast HWY 101, Encinitas

Thai iced tea$5.50
organic half & half
(sub organic oat milk +1)
Sip-N-Sea Cafe - 1488 N. Coast Highway 101

1488 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas

Thai Black Milk Tea$4.75
