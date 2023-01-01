Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tuna salad in
Encinitas
/
Encinitas
/
Tuna Salad
Encinitas restaurants that serve tuna salad
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Healthy Creations Cafe
376 N El Camino Real, Encinitas
Avg 4.8
(3625 reviews)
Low Mercury Wild Tuna Salad
$15.00
More about Healthy Creations Cafe
Kai Ola Sushi - 918 N Coast Hwy
918 N Coast Hwy, Encinitas
No reviews yet
Tuna and Avo Salad
$21.00
More about Kai Ola Sushi - 918 N Coast Hwy
