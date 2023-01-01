Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Veggie rolls in
Encinitas
/
Encinitas
/
Veggie Rolls
Encinitas restaurants that serve veggie rolls
Birdseye Kitchen
540 North Coast HWY 101, Encinitas
No reviews yet
Imperial Roll Veggie
$8.00
More about Birdseye Kitchen
Kai Ola Sushi - 918 N Coast Hwy
918 N Coast Hwy, Encinitas
No reviews yet
Veggie Spring Rolls
$10.00
Temp Veggie Roll
$15.00
More about Kai Ola Sushi - 918 N Coast Hwy
