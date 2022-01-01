Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Encinitas

Encinitas restaurants
Encinitas restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Nectarine Grove

948 N. Coast Hwy 101, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Chocolate Waffle$13.00
Paleo waffle topped with fresh bananas, chocolate hazelnut sauce and house made fresh whipped cream. Yum! Comes with a side of organic real maple syrup.
Breakfast Waffle$13.00
Amazing Paleo Belgian waffle topped with berries, orange infused almond milk ricotta, vanilla bean coconut cream and maple glazed pecans.
GF, DF, V, Paleo, Organic
(We use organic ingredients)
Chicken & Waffles$15.50
Crispy plantain crusted chicken, Paleo Belgian waffle, coleslaw, honey mustard dijon sauce, maple syrup. Grass fed butter by request.
GF, DF (no butter), Paleo
(We use organic ingredients!)
Waffle Fries image

 

Urge Gastropub and Commonhouse

255 Redel Rd, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Waffle Fries$6.00
served with ketchup
Healthy Creations Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Healthy Creations Cafe

376 N El Camino Real, Encinitas

Avg 4.8 (3625 reviews)
Takeout
Berries And Cream Topped Paleo Waffle$12.00
Organic: fresh berries, vanilla bean coconut whip, paleo vegan waffle, real maple syrup. grass fed butter on request.
Priority Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Priority Public House

576 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas

Avg 4.7 (467 reviews)
Takeout
Good Ole Chicken & Waffles$15.95
buttermilk organic fried chicken on savory waffles w/ spicy agave
