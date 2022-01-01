Waffles in Encinitas
Encinitas restaurants that serve waffles
Nectarine Grove
948 N. Coast Hwy 101, San Diego
|Banana Chocolate Waffle
|$13.00
Paleo waffle topped with fresh bananas, chocolate hazelnut sauce and house made fresh whipped cream. Yum! Comes with a side of organic real maple syrup.
|Breakfast Waffle
|$13.00
Amazing Paleo Belgian waffle topped with berries, orange infused almond milk ricotta, vanilla bean coconut cream and maple glazed pecans.
GF, DF, V, Paleo, Organic
(We use organic ingredients)
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.50
Crispy plantain crusted chicken, Paleo Belgian waffle, coleslaw, honey mustard dijon sauce, maple syrup. Grass fed butter by request.
GF, DF (no butter), Paleo
(We use organic ingredients!)
Urge Gastropub and Commonhouse
255 Redel Rd, San Marcos
|Waffle Fries
|$6.00
served with ketchup
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Healthy Creations Cafe
376 N El Camino Real, Encinitas
|Berries And Cream Topped Paleo Waffle
|$12.00
Organic: fresh berries, vanilla bean coconut whip, paleo vegan waffle, real maple syrup. grass fed butter on request.