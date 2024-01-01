Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt parfaits in Encinitas

Go
Encinitas restaurants
Toast

Encinitas restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

Item pic

 

Nectarine Grove BakeHouse - Del Mar

2720 Via de la Valle Ste E110, Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait Bowl$11.00
Straus local yogurt + fresh berries + housemade GF granola + drizzled with lemon curd
+all organic of course!
More about Nectarine Grove BakeHouse - Del Mar
Item pic

 

Nectarine Grove - 948 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92024

948 N. Coast Hwy 101, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yogurt Parfait Bowls$12.00
Straus greek yogurt or coconut yogurt + fresh berries + banana + house made gf granola + berry compote drizzle
More about Nectarine Grove - 948 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92024

Browse other tasty dishes in Encinitas

Cucumber Salad

Curry

Chicken Salad

Bean Burritos

French Fries

Tuna Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Avocado Rolls

Map

More near Encinitas to explore

Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Oceanside

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Fe

No reviews yet

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1043 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1269 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (42 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (811 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (396 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (782 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston