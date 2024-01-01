Yogurt parfaits in Encinitas
Encinitas restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
More about Nectarine Grove BakeHouse - Del Mar
Nectarine Grove BakeHouse - Del Mar
2720 Via de la Valle Ste E110, Del Mar
|Yogurt Parfait Bowl
|$11.00
Straus local yogurt + fresh berries + housemade GF granola + drizzled with lemon curd
+all organic of course!
More about Nectarine Grove - 948 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92024
Nectarine Grove - 948 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92024
948 N. Coast Hwy 101, San Diego
|Yogurt Parfait Bowls
|$12.00
Straus greek yogurt or coconut yogurt + fresh berries + banana + house made gf granola + berry compote drizzle