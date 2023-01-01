Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Encino

Encino restaurants
Encino restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Melrose Burgers 'N Fries Glatt Kosher Grill - 17932 Ventura Blvd

17932 Ventura Blvd, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken tenders combo$14.95
5 chicken tenders on a bed of fries with a can soda
Buffalo Chicken Tenders$13.95
Spicy chicken tender mixed with Buffalo sauce and fries
Buffalo chicken tenders combo$14.95
5 befall chicken tenders on a bed of fries and a can soda
More about Melrose Burgers 'N Fries Glatt Kosher Grill - 17932 Ventura Blvd
Philly's Best Cheesesteaks

17200 Ventura Blvd, Encino

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$7.99
Crispy, golden chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce and a small order of French fries
More about Philly's Best Cheesesteaks
Flamin Hot Chicken

17840 Ventura Blvd, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tender (Plain)$7.49
1 Plain Chicken Tender on Texas toast
Chicken Tender$7.99
Chicken Tender with Coleslaw,Pickles, Flamin Sauce and Texas toast
More about Flamin Hot Chicken

