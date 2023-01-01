Chicken tenders in Encino
Encino restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Melrose Burgers 'N Fries Glatt Kosher Grill - 17932 Ventura Blvd
Melrose Burgers 'N Fries Glatt Kosher Grill - 17932 Ventura Blvd
17932 Ventura Blvd, Encino
|Chicken tenders combo
|$14.95
5 chicken tenders on a bed of fries with a can soda
|Buffalo Chicken Tenders
|$13.95
Spicy chicken tender mixed with Buffalo sauce and fries
|Buffalo chicken tenders combo
|$14.95
5 befall chicken tenders on a bed of fries and a can soda
More about Philly's Best Cheesesteaks
Philly's Best Cheesesteaks
17200 Ventura Blvd, Encino
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.99
Crispy, golden chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce and a small order of French fries