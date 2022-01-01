Coconut curry in Encino
Encino restaurants that serve coconut curry
JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress -
15826 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110, Encino
|Coconut Curried Tofu Box
|$14.15
Tofu is marinated in our curry sauce for over 24 hours then baked and takes a bath in our coconut curry sauce with Island veggies. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
|Coconut Curried Shrimp Box
|$14.99
NON-VEGAN. Seasoned, slow cooked with our signature coconut sauce, and garden vegetables. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
|Coconut Curried Tofu - A la Carte
|$9.50
A la Carte. Tofu is marinated in our curry sauce for over 24 hours then baked and takes a bath in our coconut curry sauce with Island veggies.
Jamin Vegan -
15826 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110, Encino
|Coconut Curried Tofu Box (GF)
|$14.15
Tofu is marinated in our curry sauce for over 24 hours then baked and takes a bath in our coconut curry sauce with Island veggies. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
|Coconut Curried Tofu - A la Carte (GF)
|$9.50
A la Carte. Tofu is marinated in our curry sauce for over 24 hours then baked and takes a bath in our coconut curry sauce with Island veggies.
|Vegan Coconut Curried Chicken - A la Carte
|$9.99
A la Carte. Plant-based chicken curried, seasoned with an array of spices, peppers, and stewed. Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.