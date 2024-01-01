Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Encino

Go
Encino restaurants
Toast

Encino restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Laidrey ENCINO - 17034 Ventura Boulevard

17034 Ventura Boulevard, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Almond Croissant$5.75
Nutella Croissant$5.25
bi-colored (chocolate) croissant filled with Nutella and garnished with hazelnut oil and maldon salt.
Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.75
Croissant dough, grainy mustard, jambon de paris, gruyere cheese
More about Laidrey ENCINO - 17034 Ventura Boulevard
Item pic

 

Claudine Kitchen & Bakeshop

16350 Ventura Blvd, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Croissant Royale$15.98
Warm croissant, scrambled eggs, cheddar, tomato and jalapeno aoili with choice of side.
More about Claudine Kitchen & Bakeshop
Consumer pic

 

The Eatery Encino

16133 Ventura Blvd Suite 210, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Plain Croissant$3.00
More about The Eatery Encino

Browse other tasty dishes in Encino

Cookies

Edamame

Muffins

Sashimi

Salmon

Cheese Fries

Cake

Lox

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Encino to explore

Encino

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Encino to explore

North Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (108 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1060 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1205 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (539 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1970 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston