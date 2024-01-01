Croissants in Encino
Encino restaurants that serve croissants
Laidrey ENCINO - 17034 Ventura Boulevard
17034 Ventura Boulevard, Encino
|Almond Croissant
|$5.75
|Nutella Croissant
|$5.25
bi-colored (chocolate) croissant filled with Nutella and garnished with hazelnut oil and maldon salt.
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$5.75
Croissant dough, grainy mustard, jambon de paris, gruyere cheese
Claudine Kitchen & Bakeshop
16350 Ventura Blvd, Encino
|Breakfast Croissant Royale
|$15.98
Warm croissant, scrambled eggs, cheddar, tomato and jalapeno aoili with choice of side.