Curry in Encino
Encino restaurants that serve curry
JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress -
15826 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110, Encino
|Curried Chicken Box
|$14.99
NON-VEGAN. Bone-in dark meat chicken curried, seasoned with an array of spices, peppers, and stewed down with island vegetables. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Jamin Vegan -
15826 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110, Encino
|Vegan Coconut Curried Chicken Box
|$14.85
Plant-based chicken curried, seasoned with an array of spices, peppers, and stewed. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.