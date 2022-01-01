Curry goat in Encino
Encino restaurants that serve curry goat
JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress -
15826 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110, Encino
|Curried Goat - A la Carte
|$15.25
NON-VEGAN. A la Carte. Goat meat seasoned and marinated with curry spice for 24 hours and then perfectly slow cooked with thyme, garlic, onion and other spices.
|Vegan Curried Goat Box
|$14.95
Plant-based meat stewed in a rich and flavorful curry sauce.
|Curried Goat Box
|$22.85
NON-VEGAN. Goat meat seasoned and marinated with curry spice for 24 hours and then perfectly slow cooked with thyme, garlic, onion and other spices. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Jamin Vegan -
15826 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110, Encino
|Vegan Curried Goat - A la Carte (GF)
|$9.99
A la Carte. Plant-based meat stewed in a rich and flavorful curry sauce.
Main ingredients include Non-GMO Soy Protein, Mushrooms, Soybean Oil and Tapioca Starch.
|Vegan Curried Goat Box (GF)
|$14.95
Plant-based meat stewed in a rich and flavorful curry sauce. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Main ingredients include Non-GMO Soy Protein, Mushrooms, Soybean Oil and Tapioca Starch.