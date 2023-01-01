Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Encino

Go
Encino restaurants
Toast

Encino restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

 

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Encino

17547 Ventura Blvd, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$5.95
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Encino
Consumer pic

 

Starlight Sushi

15928 Ventura Boulevard unit 123, Encino

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$5.00
More about Starlight Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Encino

Cappuccino

French Fries

Sashimi

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Seaweed Salad

Philly Cheesesteaks

Lox

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Encino to explore

Encino

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Encino to explore

North Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1132 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (946 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1068 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (432 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1741 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston