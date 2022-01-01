Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goat curry in Encino

Go
Encino restaurants
Toast

Encino restaurants that serve goat curry

Item pic

 

JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress -

15826 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curried Goat - A la Carte$15.25
NON-VEGAN. A la Carte. Goat meat seasoned and marinated with curry spice for 24 hours and then perfectly slow cooked with thyme, garlic, onion and other spices.
Vegan Curried Goat Box$14.95
Plant-based meat stewed in a rich and flavorful curry sauce.
Curried Goat Box$22.85
NON-VEGAN. Goat meat seasoned and marinated with curry spice for 24 hours and then perfectly slow cooked with thyme, garlic, onion and other spices. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
More about JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress -
Item pic

 

Jamin Vegan -

15826 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Curried Goat - A la Carte (GF)$9.99
A la Carte. Plant-based meat stewed in a rich and flavorful curry sauce.
Main ingredients include Non-GMO Soy Protein, Mushrooms, Soybean Oil and Tapioca Starch.
Vegan Curried Goat Box (GF)$14.95
Plant-based meat stewed in a rich and flavorful curry sauce. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Main ingredients include Non-GMO Soy Protein, Mushrooms, Soybean Oil and Tapioca Starch.
More about Jamin Vegan -

Browse other tasty dishes in Encino

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Chili

Coconut Curry

Jerk Chicken

Curry

Curry Goat

Curry Chicken

Chicken Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Encino to explore

Encino

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Encino to explore

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (864 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (833 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston