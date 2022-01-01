Jerk chicken in Encino
Encino restaurants that serve jerk chicken
15826 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110, Encino
|Jerk Chicken Box
|$14.99
NON-VEGAN. Dark meat chicken marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
|Vegan Jerk Chicken Box
Plant-based chicken options marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.
|Vegan Jerk Chicken - A la Carte
A la Carte. Plant-based chicken cut into small bites and marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side.
Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.
