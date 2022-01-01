Jerk chicken in Encino

Go
Encino restaurants
Toast

Encino restaurants that serve jerk chicken

Jerk Chicken Box image

 

JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress -

15826 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Box$14.99
NON-VEGAN. Dark meat chicken marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Vegan Jerk Chicken Box
Plant-based chicken options marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.
More about JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress -
Item pic

 

Jamin Vegan -

15826 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Jerk Chicken - A la Carte
A la Carte. Plant-based chicken cut into small bites and marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side.
Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.
Vegan Jerk Chicken Box
Plant-based chicken options marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.
More about Jamin Vegan -

Browse other tasty dishes in Encino

Curry

Cheesecake

Chicken Curry

Curry Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Encino to explore

Encino

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Encino to explore

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Van Nuys

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston