Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sashimi in
Encino
/
Encino
/
Sashimi
Encino restaurants that serve sashimi
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Encino
17547 Ventura Blvd, Encino
No reviews yet
Bluefin Tuna Sashimi
$0.00
Truffle Unagi Sashimi
$22.95
Yellowtail Sashimi
$17.95
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Encino
Starlight Sushi
15928 Ventura Boulevard unit 123, Encino
No reviews yet
Halibut sashimi
$19.00
Hirame
More about Starlight Sushi
Browse other tasty dishes in Encino
Cheeseburgers
Caesar Salad
Tacos
Edamame
Chai Lattes
Lox
French Fries
Burritos
Neighborhoods within Encino to explore
Encino
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
More near Encino to explore
North Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(56 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
Avg 4.6
(49 restaurants)
Studio City
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Northridge
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Woodland Hills
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Van Nuys
Avg 4
(17 restaurants)
Tarzana
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Pacific Palisades
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Canoga Park
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1132 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(81 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(87 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(946 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(462 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1068 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(331 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(432 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1741 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston