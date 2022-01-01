Encino restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Gate To The Mediterranean
16925 Ventura Blvd, Encino
Beef Shawarma Plate
$14.00
Marinated slices of beef filet mignon
Combo Go Box
$14.00
Combo of chicken and beef lula, rice, grilled vegetables and pita bread
Gate Famous Sampler
$14.00
2 cheese rolls, 2 fried kebbeh, 2 falafel patties, 2 sambousek and fries
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Juice Crafters
17200 Ventura Blvd., Encino
Summerland
$9.99
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, kale, spinach & cinnamon.
Acai - Classic Bowl
$10.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana.
Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes.
Green Soul
$10.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, pineapple, kale, spinach, celery, turmeric & spirulina.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mora Italiano
17499 Ventura Blvd, Encino
Cacio E Pepe
$20.00
Black pepper, really good butter, parmesan reggiano and bucatini pasta
Chocolate Cake
$7.00
Fudgey, gluten free, maldon sea salt, and coffee chantilly
Bottarga
$25.00
Bottarga, meyer lemon, arugula, capers and linguine pasta
Claudine Artisan Kitchen & Bakeshop
16350 Ventura Blvd, Encino
Nashville Hot Chicken & Eggs
$17.98
spicy fried buttermilk brined chicken breast, our fiery house Nashville sauce, homemade sausage gravy, hash browns, house pickles, sunny eggs
Single Pancake
$5.00
light and fluffy pancake with real Vermont maple syrup and butter
Flamin Hot Chicken
17840 Ventura Blvd, Encino
Flamin Plate
$15.99
2 Sliders with Coleslaw, Flamin Sauce and Pickles
Comes with side of street style corn "elotes" You can also swap corn for fries.
Tender Plate
$15.99
2 Tenders with Coleslaw, Flamin Sauce and Pickles.
Comes with side of street style corn "elotes" You can also swap corn for fries.