Encino restaurants you'll love

Go
Encino restaurants
Toast

Encino's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Encino restaurants

The Gate To The Mediterranean image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Gate To The Mediterranean

16925 Ventura Blvd, Encino

Avg 3.9 (1039 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beef Shawarma Plate$14.00
Marinated slices of beef filet mignon
Combo Go Box$14.00
Combo of chicken and beef lula, rice, grilled vegetables and pita bread
Gate Famous Sampler$14.00
2 cheese rolls, 2 fried kebbeh, 2 falafel patties, 2 sambousek and fries
More about The Gate To The Mediterranean
Juice Crafters image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Juice Crafters

17200 Ventura Blvd., Encino

Avg 4.9 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Summerland$9.99
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, kale, spinach & cinnamon.
Acai - Classic Bowl$10.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana.
Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes.
Green Soul$10.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, pineapple, kale, spinach, celery, turmeric & spirulina.
More about Juice Crafters
Mora Italiano image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mora Italiano

17499 Ventura Blvd, Encino

Avg 4.3 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cacio E Pepe$20.00
Black pepper, really good butter, parmesan reggiano and bucatini pasta
Chocolate Cake$7.00
Fudgey, gluten free, maldon sea salt, and coffee chantilly
Bottarga$25.00
Bottarga, meyer lemon, arugula, capers and linguine pasta
More about Mora Italiano
Claudine Artisan Kitchen & Bakeshop image

 

Claudine Artisan Kitchen & Bakeshop

16350 Ventura Blvd, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken & Eggs$17.98
spicy fried buttermilk brined chicken breast, our fiery house Nashville sauce, homemade sausage gravy, hash browns, house pickles, sunny eggs
Single Pancake$5.00
light and fluffy pancake with real Vermont maple syrup and butter
Yes, Please ADD utensils
More about Claudine Artisan Kitchen & Bakeshop
Flamin Hot Chicken image

 

Flamin Hot Chicken

17840 Ventura Blvd, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Flamin Plate$15.99
2 Sliders with Coleslaw, Flamin Sauce and Pickles
Comes with side of street style corn "elotes" You can also swap corn for fries.
Tender Plate$15.99
2 Tenders with Coleslaw, Flamin Sauce and Pickles.
Comes with side of street style corn "elotes" You can also swap corn for fries.
More about Flamin Hot Chicken
Restaurant banner

 

Sushi|Bar Encino

16101 Ventura Blvd; Ste 255, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sushi|Bar Encino
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston