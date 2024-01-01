Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fruit salad in
Encino
/
Encino
/
Encino
/
Fruit Salad
Encino restaurants that serve fruit salad
Claudine Kitchen & Bakeshop
16350 Ventura Blvd, Encino
No reviews yet
Fruit Salad (TAKEOUT)
$4.50
seasonal fruit cup
More about Claudine Kitchen & Bakeshop
Calif Chicken Cafe - Encino
15601 Ventura Blvd, Encino
No reviews yet
Seasonal Fruit Salad
$0.00
More about Calif Chicken Cafe - Encino
Browse other tasty dishes in Encino
Chicken Salad
Chinese Chicken Salad
Chicken Wraps
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1259 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(96 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(112 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1030 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(762 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(558 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston